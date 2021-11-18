Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on November 12, 2021. A resolution adopted at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee dedicated a section to “safeguarding national security”. Photo: AP
Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on November 12, 2021. A resolution adopted at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee dedicated a section to “safeguarding national security”. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s historical resolution puts focus on rising national security threats, pledges ‘fight to the end’

  • Resolution says ‘China’s ability to maintain national security is insufficient, the ability to respond to various major risks is not strong’
  • It praises President Xi Jinping’s holistic approach to national security and Beijing’s security efforts in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang

Topic |   Chinese Communist Party’s ‘sixth plenum’
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:22pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on November 12, 2021. A resolution adopted at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee dedicated a section to “safeguarding national security”. Photo: AP
Party members pose for photos with a sculpture of the party flag outside the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on November 12, 2021. A resolution adopted at the sixth plenum of the Central Committee dedicated a section to “safeguarding national security”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE