German Chancellor Angela Merkel says decoupling from China is not the right option for Europe. Photo: Reuters
Europe decoupling from China ‘wouldn’t be right’, Angela Merkel says
- German chancellor warns it would be damaging and says it’s important for cooperation to continue
- She also says Germany’s initial approach to some partnerships with China may have been naive, but ‘these days we look more closely’
