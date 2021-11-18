China has been grappling with an energy crunch, mainly caused by coal shortages. Photo: Reuters
Beijing, Moscow in talks to develop coal deposits in Russia
- Russia’s deputy prime minister also says the country supports a ‘further increase of coal supplies’ to its neighbour
- It comes as China is trying to secure power supply for the winter months as it slowly recovers from an energy crisis
