The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania is expected to chart “a new and promising course” for bilateral ties. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite angry reaction earlier from Beijing
- Taiwan pledges to ‘cherish and promote this new friendship based on our shared values’ with Baltic state
- Beijing has stepped up efforts to get other countries to limit their interactions with Taipei, or cut it off altogether
Topic | Taiwan
The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania is expected to chart “a new and promising course” for bilateral ties. Photo: Twitter