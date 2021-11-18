The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania is expected to chart “a new and promising course” for bilateral ties. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan opens de facto embassy in Lithuania, despite angry reaction earlier from Beijing

  • Taiwan pledges to ‘cherish and promote this new friendship based on our shared values’ with Baltic state
  • Beijing has stepped up efforts to get other countries to limit their interactions with Taipei, or cut it off altogether

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:41pm, 18 Nov, 2021

