Joe Biden talks to Xi Jinping via videolink. Photo: UPI/Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Xi-Biden summit: upbeat tone not enough to ease Southeast Asia’s concerns about great power squeeze

  • Many countries in the region are concerned about being forced to pick sides as the great power rivalry continues
  • A day after the virtual meeting, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned that Taiwan remained a potential flashpoint

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Updated: 5:46am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
