The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden says US considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
- The US president’s comment came as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
- White House officials earlier said that the issue was not raised during the Biden-Xi virtual summit
Topic | US-China relations
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Reuters