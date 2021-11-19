CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout
China and India agree to keep working at resolving border dispute
- Officials from the two sides say they will continue communication through diplomatic and military channels
- They vow to stick to a previous consensus to prevent further incidents, but how far each should retreat remains an obstacle to full disengagement
Topic | China-India relations
CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout