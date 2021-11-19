CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout
CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China and India agree to keep working at resolving border dispute

  • Officials from the two sides say they will continue communication through diplomatic and military channels
  • They vow to stick to a previous consensus to prevent further incidents, but how far each should retreat remains an obstacle to full disengagement

Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:16am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout
CCTV footage showed the Chinese army staging exercises in the Karakoram area after the last round of border talks failed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE