Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi was urged to focus on the interests of his country and the region. Photo: Kyodo
China tells Japan to put ties with neighbours before alliance with US

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi also emphasises China’s own contact with US, days after summit between the two countries’ presidents
  • Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi expresses concerns over Taiwan Strait, Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Minnie Chan
Updated: 5:47pm, 19 Nov, 2021

