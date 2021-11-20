US President Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a virtual summit on Tuesday. Recent polls have painted a worrying picture for the Biden administration. Photo: AFP
As Biden’s approval ratings plunge, is he about to get tougher on China?
- Tentative detente between Beijing and Washington may not last long as the US president tries to shore up support at home
- While Biden is often portrayed by Chinese state media as a weak leader, observers say he shouldn’t be underestimated
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a virtual summit on Tuesday. Recent polls have painted a worrying picture for the Biden administration. Photo: AFP