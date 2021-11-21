Beijing might not be as generous at the Dakar forum as it has been in the past, when it committed billions of dollars to infrastructure in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa forum: Covid-19 vaccine deals tipped to be on the table
- Fresh financing could also be in the pipeline but Beijing is more cautious about debt distress, observers say
- Gathering faces some challenges, including the lack of coordination on key goals
Topic | China-Africa relations
Beijing might not be as generous at the Dakar forum as it has been in the past, when it committed billions of dollars to infrastructure in Africa. Photo: Xinhua