Beijing might not be as generous at the Dakar forum as it has been in the past, when it committed billions of dollars to infrastructure in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-Africa forum: Covid-19 vaccine deals tipped to be on the table

  • Fresh financing could also be in the pipeline but Beijing is more cautious about debt distress, observers say
  • Gathering faces some challenges, including the lack of coordination on key goals

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Nov, 2021

