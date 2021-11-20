A new report by the Centre for Global Development finds that China is both a growing donor to global organisations while remaining a major borrower from development banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Time for fresh look at China’s unique global donor-borrower role: report
- Centre for Global Development says China is second in voting power in development banks and made large contributions to United Nations agencies
- ‘It’s taken its place as a major donor alongside countries like the US and Japan, but it’s still benefiting from the system,’ an author of the report says
Topic | United Nations
A new report by the Centre for Global Development finds that China is both a growing donor to global organisations while remaining a major borrower from development banks. Photo: EPA-EFE