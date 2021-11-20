US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping take part in a virtual summit on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping take part in a virtual summit on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Top Chinese envoy hits back at US demands to follow White House ‘rules of the road’

  • Qin Gang also accuses the United States of working with allies to build another ‘Berlin Wall’ to contain China
  • Ambassador’s comments point to deep discontent in Beijing with Biden administration, observers say

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Nov, 2021

