Japan has stepped up its training exercises with the United States. Photo: Handout
China warned Japan may intervene militarily if it invades Taiwan

  • A study says Tokyo’s recent activities indicate it has discussed the scenario with the US and wants to deter Beijing from any attempt to seize the island
  • The country’s post-war constitution renounces the right to wage law, but Chinese researchers say a 2015 security law would allow it to get involved

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Nov, 2021

