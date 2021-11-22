Antony Blinken toured Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal last week. Photo: AFP
US promises fairer treatment for Africa as it seeks to counter Chinese influence
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal last week promising more investment through the Build Back Better Initiative
- US warnings about racking up debts through the Belt and Road Initiative have largely gone unheeded, clearing the way for a raft of Chinese investments
Topic | China-Africa relations
