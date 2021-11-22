Antony Blinken toured Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal last week. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US promises fairer treatment for Africa as it seeks to counter Chinese influence

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal last week promising more investment through the Build Back Better Initiative
  • US warnings about racking up debts through the Belt and Road Initiative have largely gone unheeded, clearing the way for a raft of Chinese investments

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Nov, 2021

