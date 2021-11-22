Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and the US are two giant ships that must not collide. Photo: Handout
Chinese foreign minister says countries should not be forced to pick sides in rivalry with US
- Wang Yi tells a conference competition between nations should be ‘positive and benign’ rather than a ‘zero-sum game’
- China has a range of territorial disputes with neighbouring countries, but Wang says it is willing to manage its differences
Topic | China-Asean relations
