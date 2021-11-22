Henry Kissinger has been a guest of several Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Henry Kissinger ‘not expecting’ China to try to take Taiwan in next decade
- Former US secretary of state tells CNN he does not foresee an all-out attack in that time
- But he says China may take measures to ‘weaken the Taiwanese ability to appear substantially autonomous’ if tensions keep rising
Topic | US-China relations
