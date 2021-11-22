Henry Kissinger has been a guest of several Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Henry Kissinger ‘not expecting’ China to try to take Taiwan in next decade

  • Former US secretary of state tells CNN he does not foresee an all-out attack in that time
  • But he says China may take measures to ‘weaken the Taiwanese ability to appear substantially autonomous’ if tensions keep rising

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 12:26pm, 22 Nov, 2021

