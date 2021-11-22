Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the Asean-China summit via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China to prioritise Southeast Asia with upgraded relations, development aid
- President Xi Jinping tells Asean summit that China is a good neighbour, as he pledges US$1.5 billion to help pandemic control and economic recovery
- Beijing’s ties with the region are complicated by South China Sea dispute and competing Indo-Pacific strategies of US and EU
