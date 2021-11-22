A Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine supply boat during a 2014 stand off near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
A Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine supply boat during a 2014 stand off near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
EU sides with Philippines over South China Sea water cannon incident

  • European Union statement highlights Hague ruling upholding Manila’s claim to Spratly Islands where confrontation took place
  • Beijing does not recognise the ruling and requires ‘foreign’ vessels in what it regards as its waters to register with maritime authorities

22 Nov, 2021

