A Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine supply boat during a 2014 stand off near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
EU sides with Philippines over South China Sea water cannon incident
- European Union statement highlights Hague ruling upholding Manila’s claim to Spratly Islands where confrontation took place
- Beijing does not recognise the ruling and requires ‘foreign’ vessels in what it regards as its waters to register with maritime authorities
