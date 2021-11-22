A Taiwanese flag sits on a desk at the reception of its representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania, which opened on November 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Taiwanese flag sits on a desk at the reception of its representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania, which opened on November 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China warns Lithuania to keep away from ‘great power’ rivalry in Taiwanese office row

  • Lithuania sacrificed own interest in being ‘instigated by some great power’, Chinese foreign ministry says in veiled reference to the US
  • Beijing is watching to see if Lithuania plans to ‘continue down this path to ruin’, ministry spokesman says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:39pm, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese flag sits on a desk at the reception of its representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania, which opened on November 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Taiwanese flag sits on a desk at the reception of its representative office in Vilnius, Lithuania, which opened on November 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE