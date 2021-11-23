Supporters of Honduran presidential candidate for the Libertad y Refundacion (Libre) party Xiomara Castro de Zelaya take part in the campaign’s closing event, in Tegucigalpa on November 21, 2021. On November 28 Hondurans will elect a president, three vice-presidents and hundreds of other officials. Photo: AFP
Taiwan says it will respect Honduras vote outcome despite possibly losing another ally
- Honduran poll leader Xiomara Castro, of the leftist opposition Libre Party, says she plans to open relations with China if elected
- Taiwan ‘will remind Honduras to pay attention to China’s flashy and false promises’, says foreign ministry spokeswoman
