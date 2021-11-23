Xing Haiming, China’s ambassador to South Korea, covers a casket containing the remains of a Chinese soldier with a flag during a ceremony at the Incheon airport in September. The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean war were returned. Photo: Getty Images
China should be part of process to formally end Korean war, envoy says
- Ambassador Xing Haiming says China keeps ‘open attitude’ on South Korean president’s push for a declaration
- Beijing has backed the proposal unveiled in September despite ambivalence from Pyongyang and resistance from Washington
Topic | Korean peninsula
Xing Haiming, China’s ambassador to South Korea, covers a casket containing the remains of a Chinese soldier with a flag during a ceremony at the Incheon airport in September. The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean war were returned. Photo: Getty Images