Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will “again demonstrate our friendly and neighbourly partnership by meeting at the Winter Olympics”, China’s foreign ministry said. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will “again demonstrate our friendly and neighbourly partnership by meeting at the Winter Olympics”, China’s foreign ministry said. Photo: Pool via Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

  • Russian president poised to be the first world leader to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person since February 2020
  • The announcement comes at a time when major winter sport countries such as the US and Canada are considering a diplomatic boycott

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 8:09pm, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will “again demonstrate our friendly and neighbourly partnership by meeting at the Winter Olympics”, China’s foreign ministry said. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will “again demonstrate our friendly and neighbourly partnership by meeting at the Winter Olympics”, China’s foreign ministry said. Photo: Pool via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE