The Taiwanese delegation led by economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua (centre) during the virtual economic dialogue with the US. Photo: CNA
The Taiwanese delegation led by economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua (centre) during the virtual economic dialogue with the US. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwanese, US officials hold five-hour virtual economic dialogue

  • Supply chain resilience, science and technology, the digital economy and 5G were discussed in second annual meeting
  • Business advisory group to be established in bid to enhance economic and commercial ties between US and the self-ruled island

Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:40pm, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Taiwanese delegation led by economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua (centre) during the virtual economic dialogue with the US. Photo: CNA
The Taiwanese delegation led by economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua (centre) during the virtual economic dialogue with the US. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE