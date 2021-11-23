The Taiwanese delegation led by economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua (centre) during the virtual economic dialogue with the US. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese, US officials hold five-hour virtual economic dialogue
- Supply chain resilience, science and technology, the digital economy and 5G were discussed in second annual meeting
- Business advisory group to be established in bid to enhance economic and commercial ties between US and the self-ruled island
