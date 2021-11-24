The whereabouts and safety of Peng Shuai, shown at the Australian Open in 2020, remain a focus of international concern even after Chinese state media released video and photographs of her over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
The whereabouts and safety of Peng Shuai, shown at the Australian Open in 2020, remain a focus of international concern even after Chinese state media released video and photographs of her over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
EU joins calls for ‘independent and verifiable proof’ of Peng Shuai’s whereabouts

  • Despite state media efforts to present the tennis star as safe and active, ‘the requests for reliable information are legitimate and remain’, EU spokeswoman says
  • Videos and photographs of Peng that appeared over the weekend are widely dismissed as having been provided under duress

Finbarr Bermingham and Owen Churchill

Updated: 5:29am, 24 Nov, 2021

