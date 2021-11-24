Taiwan has moved closer to the United States under President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s invitation confirmed for democracy summit hosted by Joe Biden

  • Island is one of 110 parties from governments and society set to attend first of two Summits for Democracy in December
  • Biden’s willingness to include Taiwan shows the limitations of his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expert says

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:51am, 24 Nov, 2021

