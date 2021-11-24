The European Union is preparing to renew its sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
exclusive | EU set to renew sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged Xinjiang abuses

  • Adoption of the renewal is expected in early December after member states’ ambassadors give the go-ahead ‘without discussion’
  • If adopted, the measures against four officials and one entity will roll over in March, one year after they came into force

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 7:39pm, 24 Nov, 2021

