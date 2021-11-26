Many international students have been unable to return to China since the pandemic erupted, relying on live streams and pre-recorded lectures to learn. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: hope for stranded Southeast Asian students after being shut out of China for nearly 2 years

  • Chinese ambassador to Asean says those from the 10-nation bloc will be prioritised and able to return in stages to continue their studies
  • Country’s borders have been closed to most foreign nationals since March 2020, leaving many students unable to attend classes in person

Topic |   China's border reopening
Jack Lau

Updated: 11:30am, 26 Nov, 2021

