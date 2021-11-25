The US has added 12 more Chinese companies to its entity list, which also includes firms that were earlier blacklisted over alleged human rights abuses and hi-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
US targets Chinese hi-tech and defence sectors in ‘deepening crackdown’

  • Washington has added a dozen firms to its export blacklist in the latest move, which observers say could lead to a technology decoupling
  • They include quantum computing and semiconductor companies and businesses that have contributed ‘to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities’

The US has added 12 more Chinese companies to its entity list, which also includes firms that were earlier blacklisted over alleged human rights abuses and hi-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
