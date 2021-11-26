China has no room for compromise on the Taiwan issue in particular and the US should not harbour any illusions, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said. Photo: AP
China’s PLA open to good relations with US military, if Chinese sovereignty is respected
- US spying and provocations on Taiwan and South China Sea among reasons fuelling military tensions, Chinese defence ministry says
- China military threat held up by some Americans is false ‘paranoia of persecution’, says ministry spokesman
Topic | China's military
