An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP
China’s miners face rich rewards and real dangers in Congo gold rush
- Killings and kidnappings are rocking the country’s lawless east, where more than 100 rival armed groups are operating
- Most Chinese mining operations work with political and military elites and armed militia to extract the region’s rich mineral resources
Topic | China-Africa relations
An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP