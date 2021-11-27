An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP
An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s miners face rich rewards and real dangers in Congo gold rush

  • Killings and kidnappings are rocking the country’s lawless east, where more than 100 rival armed groups are operating
  • Most Chinese mining operations work with political and military elites and armed militia to extract the region’s rich mineral resources

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP
An artisanal miner pans for gold in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s South Kivu province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE