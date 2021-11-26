Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Hungarian counterpart in a virtual meeting on Thursday. Neither country was invited to US President Joe Biden’s Smmit for Democracy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Hungarian counterpart in a virtual meeting on Thursday. Neither country was invited to US President Joe Biden’s Smmit for Democracy. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Let the people decide: China says the US is not the only judge of what democracy looks like

  • In a meeting with Hungarian minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US ambiguity over Taiwan independence proves it cannot be trusted
  • Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister looks to expanding business with China

Topic |   China-EU relations
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 8:12pm, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Hungarian counterpart in a virtual meeting on Thursday. Neither country was invited to US President Joe Biden’s Smmit for Democracy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Hungarian counterpart in a virtual meeting on Thursday. Neither country was invited to US President Joe Biden’s Smmit for Democracy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE