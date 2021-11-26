Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Hungarian counterpart in a virtual meeting on Thursday. Neither country was invited to US President Joe Biden’s Smmit for Democracy. Photo: Reuters
Let the people decide: China says the US is not the only judge of what democracy looks like
- In a meeting with Hungarian minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US ambiguity over Taiwan independence proves it cannot be trusted
- Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister looks to expanding business with China
Topic | China-EU relations
