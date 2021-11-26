Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets members of the US Congress in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday: Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Taiwan to set up veterans office in Washington, Tsai Ing-wen tells visiting US Congress group
- Five more American representatives touch down on island for packed schedule, including talks with Tsai
- More expected to make the trip in the future, delegation leader says
Topic | US-China relations
