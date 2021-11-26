Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets members of the US Congress in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday: Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets members of the US Congress in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday: Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan to set up veterans office in Washington, Tsai Ing-wen tells visiting US Congress group

  • Five more American representatives touch down on island for packed schedule, including talks with Tsai
  • More expected to make the trip in the future, delegation leader says

Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets members of the US Congress in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday: Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets members of the US Congress in the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday: Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE