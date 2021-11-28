China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China can set the rules and counter US moves on Asia-Pacific digital trade, if DEPA bid succeeds

  • China has applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement launched by Singapore, New Zealand and Chile
  • The Asia-Pacific, a digital boom hub, could be a major battleground as the Biden administration steps up its drive to contain China through regional alliances

Topic |   China economy
Laura ZhouAmber Wang
Laura Zhou and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE