China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
China can set the rules and counter US moves on Asia-Pacific digital trade, if DEPA bid succeeds
- China has applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement launched by Singapore, New Zealand and Chile
- The Asia-Pacific, a digital boom hub, could be a major battleground as the Biden administration steps up its drive to contain China through regional alliances
Topic | China economy
China may lose if left in isolation by a US-led digital alliance, analysts believe. Photo: Shutterstock