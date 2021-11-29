Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in Dakar, Senegal, via video link on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China makes billion-dose pledge to Africa to help overcome the coronavirus pandemic
- Chinese president tells Africa forum that Beijing will also advance billions of dollars for trade and infrastructure
- In addition, Chinese medical teams and experts will be sent to help the continent
Topic | China-Africa relations
