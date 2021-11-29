Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in Dakar, Senegal, via video link on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China makes billion-dose pledge to Africa to help overcome the coronavirus pandemic

  • Chinese president tells Africa forum that Beijing will also advance billions of dollars for trade and infrastructure
  • In addition, Chinese medical teams and experts will be sent to help the continent

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, in Dakar, Senegal, via video link on Monday. Photo: Reuters
