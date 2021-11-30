Colourful houses line a street in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Photo: Ian Young
Chinese-Canadians twice as likely to own and live in unaffordable homes, new data reveals
- Housing expert Andy Yan said pre-immigration wealth, other foreign capital, and a cultural emphasis on ownership may explain the cost-income disparity
- Chinese-Canadians are meanwhile about half as likely to live in rented accommodation, according to the government findings
Topic | Canada
Colourful houses line a street in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Photo: Ian Young