Colourful houses line a street in the Vancouver neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Photo: Ian Young
Chinese-Canadians twice as likely to own and live in unaffordable homes, new data reveals

  • Housing expert Andy Yan said pre-immigration wealth, other foreign capital, and a cultural emphasis on ownership may explain the cost-income disparity
  • Chinese-Canadians are meanwhile about half as likely to live in rented accommodation, according to the government findings

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:55am, 30 Nov, 2021

