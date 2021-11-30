Xiomara Castro appears set to become the first female president of Honduras. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiomara Castro appears set to become the first female president of Honduras. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

As leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, Taiwan may be about to lose another ally to Beijing

  • Xiomara Castro declared herself the winner as ballots continue to be tallied – if confirmed she will be the country’s first female president
  • She has pledged to ‘immediately open diplomatic connections with China’; Taipei says it will respect the outcome and the new government’s decision

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiomara Castro appears set to become the first female president of Honduras. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiomara Castro appears set to become the first female president of Honduras. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE