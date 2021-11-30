Xiomara Castro appears set to become the first female president of Honduras. Photo: Bloomberg
As leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, Taiwan may be about to lose another ally to Beijing
- Xiomara Castro declared herself the winner as ballots continue to be tallied – if confirmed she will be the country’s first female president
- She has pledged to ‘immediately open diplomatic connections with China’; Taipei says it will respect the outcome and the new government’s decision
