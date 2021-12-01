Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping plays up roles for private sector in China-Africa trade and finance
- At Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi pledges vaccines, expanded trade and encouragement for Chinese firms to invest in Africa
- Academics and other observers note ‘underwhelming’ commitments and the absence of promises of loans for big infrastructure projects compared with the past
Topic | China-Africa relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) via video link in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua