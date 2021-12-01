Motor Sich is one of the largest engine manufacturers for airplanes and helicopters worldwide. Photo: Getty Images
China’s Skyrizon takes Ukraine to The Hague over failed Motor Sich bid

  • Chinese company seeks US$4.5 billion in compensation over deal scuppered on national security grounds
  • Rare move could open up new route for Chinese investors looking for redress, observer says

Laura Zhou
Updated: 11:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

