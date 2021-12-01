Belize is one of 15 countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Belize assures Taiwan of its support as doubts grow about Honduras
- Speaker of Belize’s legislature says it ‘knows the challenges in defending sovereignty and the right to independence as we too have fought a large neighbour’
- Xiomara Castro, president-elect in fellow Central American country Honduras, has floated the idea of switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
Belize is one of 15 countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: Shutterstock Images