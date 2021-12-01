The White House may refuse to send official delegates to the Games. Photo: Reuters
The White House may refuse to send official delegates to the Games. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China urges US business groups to ‘speak out’ as calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics grow

  • Foreign vice-minister Xie Feng tells lobby groups they should encourage Washington to pursue a ‘rational and pragmatic policy’
  • Appeal comes as White House considers diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games over human rights concerns in Xinjiang

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 6:04pm, 1 Dec, 2021

