The White House may refuse to send official delegates to the Games. Photo: Reuters
China urges US business groups to ‘speak out’ as calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics grow
- Foreign vice-minister Xie Feng tells lobby groups they should encourage Washington to pursue a ‘rational and pragmatic policy’
- Appeal comes as White House considers diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games over human rights concerns in Xinjiang
Topic | US-China relations
The White House may refuse to send official delegates to the Games. Photo: Reuters