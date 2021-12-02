Although the US and China are in a period of strategic competition, cooperation on health security is “more important than ever”, the report says. Photo: Reuters
Although the US and China are in a period of strategic competition, cooperation on health security is “more important than ever”, the report says. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic a ‘critical opportunity’ for US-China cooperation, report says

  • America should take steps to improve ties with China in health security, according to report from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
  • It says that while this will not be an easy task in the ‘stark and forbidding’ climate of relations, the opportunities outweigh the risks

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00am, 2 Dec, 2021

