The customer complained that the parka she bought smelt bad and had a badly stitched logo. Photo: Getty Images
Canada Goose says all Chinese customers can return clothes after policy triggers nationalist backlash

  • The winter clothes brand faced a firestorm of criticism online after a customer complained she could not return a substandard parka bought in a Shanghai store
  • The company clarified its policy after being accused of double standards by state media and internet users

Phoebe Zhang and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:30pm, 2 Dec, 2021

