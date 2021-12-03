Riots shook Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, last month. Photo: AP
Solomon Islands politician calls for switch in diplomatic ties back to Taiwan
- Daniel Suidana, premier of the country’s most populous province, says the change in recognition to Beijing was done without adequate consultation
- He also calls for national dialogue to resolve long-standing domestic issues over the economy and land rights that he says are causing ongoing unrest
