A former US deputy assistant defence secretary has argued in favour of an armed conflict with China over Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A former US deputy assistant defence secretary has argued in favour of an armed conflict with China over Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Trump-era hawk wants US to ‘prepare for limited war’ with China over Taiwan

  • Former deputy assistant defence secretary Elbridge Colby outlines his prescription for how to win a conflict in book which calls for ‘Asian Nato’
  • Its main aim should be to defend Taiwan from mainland attack he says, calling for an end to US policy of strategic ambiguity

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A former US deputy assistant defence secretary has argued in favour of an armed conflict with China over Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A former US deputy assistant defence secretary has argued in favour of an armed conflict with China over Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE