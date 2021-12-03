Staff pose for photos with one of the new bullet trains at the Vientiane railway station in Laos on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Staff pose for photos with one of the new bullet trains at the Vientiane railway station in Laos on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

‘Game changer’: Laos opens Chinese-built railway line against backdrop of debt concerns

  • Route will connect Chinese city of Kunming to the Laotian capital Vientiane
  • It’s a huge test for the mostly agricultural subsistence-based economy, which does not have a big merchant class, says academic

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:15pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff pose for photos with one of the new bullet trains at the Vientiane railway station in Laos on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Staff pose for photos with one of the new bullet trains at the Vientiane railway station in Laos on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE