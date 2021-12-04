The US is planning to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, with other nations following suit. Photo: AFP
The US is planning to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, with other nations following suit. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

How rising oil prices could open rare window of cooperation between the US and China

  • Washington is planning to release oil from its strategic reserve in coordination with other nations to keep down prices – a plan that could involve Beijing
  • The impact of soaring energy costs could spur the world’s two biggest economies to make common cause in an effort to force OPEC+ to boost supplies

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is planning to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, with other nations following suit. Photo: AFP
The US is planning to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, with other nations following suit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE