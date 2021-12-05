Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Imperial Springs International Forum via video in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping pushes multilateral message ahead of US democracy summit
- Chinese president says changes needed to global governance to better represent developing countries
- Democracy among humanity’s common values that should be promoted around the world, he says
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Imperial Springs International Forum via video in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua