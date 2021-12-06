Slovakian deputy economy minister Karol Galek is leading a delegation to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan and Slovakia hold talks as island strengthens ties with Europe
- It is the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since Slovakia opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003
- Two-way trade between Taiwan and Slovakia totalled US$250 million in the first nine months of 2021 – up 18.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier
