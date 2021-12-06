Beijing is to host the Winter Olympics in February. Photo: TNS
Beijing 2022 Olympics: China warns it will respond if US announces diplomatic boycott
- Washington reportedly set to decide that government officials will not attend the Games, in protest at China’s human rights record
- Chinese foreign ministry says such an action could ‘affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States’
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Beijing is to host the Winter Olympics in February. Photo: TNS