Australian Federal Police inspect burnt out areas of Chinatown in Honiara on November 30. Photo: AP
‘Hundreds of Chinese left homeless’ in Solomon Islands riots

  • Beijing’s embassy says it is coordinating aid to those who have lost their homes in Honiara riots
  • Prime minister survives parliamentary no-confidence vote brought by opposition

Jack Lau
Updated: 7:40pm, 6 Dec, 2021

